Post Malone announces new tour with stop in Camden

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Post Malone fans can stop running in "Circles" to see the rapper; he'll be coming to our region soon.

Malone announced dates for his new "If Ya'll Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour on Twitter Tuesday morning.

It includes a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 25 at 7 p.m.

The tour does not include a stop in Philadelphia.

Malone will however perform closer to Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Lake Star in Burgettstown, Pa. on July 12.

Tickets go on sale May 19.

