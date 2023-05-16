Post Malone announces new tour with stop in Camden

Digital Brief: May 16, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 16, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 16, 2023 (AM)

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Post Malone fans can stop running in "Circles" to see the rapper; he'll be coming to our region soon.

Malone announced dates for his new "If Ya'll Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour on Twitter Tuesday morning.

i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all🥹help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours 💕💕… pic.twitter.com/dcnTGG5rhl — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023

It includes a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 25 at 7 p.m.

The tour does not include a stop in Philadelphia.

Malone will however perform closer to Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Lake Star in Burgettstown, Pa. on July 12.

Tickets go on sale May 19.