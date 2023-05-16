Post Malone announces new tour with stop in Camden
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Post Malone fans can stop running in "Circles" to see the rapper; he'll be coming to our region soon.
Malone announced dates for his new "If Ya'll Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour on Twitter Tuesday morning.
It includes a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 25 at 7 p.m.
The tour does not include a stop in Philadelphia.
Malone will however perform closer to Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Lake Star in Burgettstown, Pa. on July 12.
Tickets go on sale May 19.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.