Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of Lincoln Drive closed Friday for a volunteer spring cleanup

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Portion of Lincoln Drive closed Friday for a volunteer spring cleanup
Portion of Lincoln Drive closed Friday for a volunteer spring cleanup 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lincoln Drive is closed Friday in both directions near Wissahickon Valley Park.

Roads are closed for a volunteer spring cleanup today.

That includes Lincoln Drive from Johnson Street to Ridge Avenue and Kelly Drive.

Those closures last until 4 p.m. Friday and may impact the Phillies home opener against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 11:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.