Portion of Lincoln Drive closed Friday for a volunteer spring cleanup
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lincoln Drive is closed Friday in both directions near Wissahickon Valley Park.
Roads are closed for a volunteer spring cleanup today.
That includes Lincoln Drive from Johnson Street to Ridge Avenue and Kelly Drive.
Those closures last until 4 p.m. Friday and may impact the Phillies home opener against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.
