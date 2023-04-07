Portion of Lincoln Drive closed Friday for a volunteer spring cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lincoln Drive is closed Friday in both directions near Wissahickon Valley Park.

Roads are closed for a volunteer spring cleanup today.

That includes Lincoln Drive from Johnson Street to Ridge Avenue and Kelly Drive.

Those closures last until 4 p.m. Friday and may impact the Phillies home opener against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.