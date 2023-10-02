Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows flatbed truck crash into 10 vehicles in Port Richmond

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Driver arrested after truck crashes into 10 cars in Port Richmond, police say
Driver arrested after truck crashes into 10 cars in Port Richmond, police say 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man suspected to be driving a flatbed truck under the influence crashed into 10 parked vehicles on Saturday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, police said. 

The crash happened on the 2600 block of Clearfield Street just before 9 p.m.

Police said all the cars struck by the man driving the flatbed were unattended and he was arrested. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after the crash. 

Authorities haven't identified the man but said he's awaiting charges. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 11:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.