Video shows flatbed truck crash into 10 vehicles in Port Richmond

Driver arrested after truck crashes into 10 cars in Port Richmond, police say

Driver arrested after truck crashes into 10 cars in Port Richmond, police say

Driver arrested after truck crashes into 10 cars in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man suspected to be driving a flatbed truck under the influence crashed into 10 parked vehicles on Saturday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, police said.

The crash happened on the 2600 block of Clearfield Street just before 9 p.m.

Police said all the cars struck by the man driving the flatbed were unattended and he was arrested. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after the crash.

Authorities haven't identified the man but said he's awaiting charges.