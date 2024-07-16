Montgomery County pool seeing more visitors this year due to heat wave: "It feels very hot"

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A pool in Montgomery County is seeing more visitors this year with lifeguards saying that is because of this intense heat wave hitting our area.

"It feels very hot," said 7-year-old Joni Crommartie-Scott of West Oak Lane. "Like, the concrete is so hot."

She came to the Conklin Pool in Elkins Park looking for a little relief on a scorcher of a Tuesday.

"It just feels so nice," she said.

Nearby, her mother Rhonda Crommartie-Scott set up the perfect spot in the shade and said she had brought her daughter and friends here every day for the past few weeks to beat the extreme heat.

"They open at 12 p.m., we're usually in the parking lot by 11:45 a.m.," said the mom.

Seven-year-old Vivienne Clark of Cheltenham said without this pool, she would just stay inside and watch TV.

"When I'm in the pool, it feels fine. But when I'm outside trying to get tan, too hot," she said.

Conklin lifeguard Keyan Parker said he noticed more people in the pool this year now that the extreme heat hit so early in the season.

"We do have a tracker. Normally we do get around at least 140 people within like the first two hours of the pool opening," he said.

Also, Parker said it is important for swimmers to not just get wet on the outside but stay nourished on the inside. So, he pointed families to the pool's concession stand.

"Average snacks, chips, water, Gatorade," he said.

Crommartie's 7-year-old niece Ava Hillart of Cheltenham Township said she hopes when the crowds come, they will do what they need to do to stay hydrated and healthy.

"Checking the weather, if it's nice and not very hot, and I just want everyone to be safe with the heat," she said.

To make sure all these families can have fun here, pool managers were also trying to keep lifeguards healthy in this heat. They are offering more frequent breaks and lots of water and sunscreen.