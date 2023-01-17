Police search for man who robbed a business with a hammer

Philadelphia police look for suspect in robbery with hammer

Philadelphia police look for suspect in robbery with hammer

Philadelphia police look for suspect in robbery with hammer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)-- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a North Philadelphia business while armed with a hammer. The robbery happened at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25 on the 2700 block of North 5th Street.

Police say the suspect told an employee he was waiting for the business to open so that he could play a video game.

Once the suspect and employee entered the building, the suspect pulled out a hammer and hit the employee.

The suspect then stole money from the store's register and fled the scene.

Police have not released how much money was stolen from the business.