Sources: Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire killed, another officer injured in shootout with suspect

By: KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder and Andy Sheehan

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, sources tell KDKA-TV.

Police are at the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday in the Allegheny County borough. Sources say the officer killed in the shootout with the suspect is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who has been the chief since 2018. He died at the scene, according to sources, while the other officer was shot in the leg.

Sources say there was an altercation Monday between the suspect, McIntire and another officer where gunfire was exchanged. Sources added that the suspect, who was wounded in the shootout, carjacked a vehicle and police are looking for him.

Police have put out a "be on the lookout" alert for the suspect's vehicle, a 2014 silver Subaru Legacy with license plate GMA8620. The suspect is at large.

McIntire was named chief in 2018 after working his way up through the ranks from patrol officer and sergeant.

