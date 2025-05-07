Police officer shot near Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, suspect in custody: sources

A police officer has been shot near Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, and a suspect is in custody, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

A male officer was shot once in the stomach and placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police sources said. Sources said the officer is alert and talking.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of North 59th Street in the city's Overbrook section, near the high school.

Sources said the incident began as a large fight outside of Overbrook High School around the time of the dismissal.

School District of Philadelphia officials said no Overbrook students were involved in the fight, and no students were injured.

It's unclear how the fight got started or who was involved.

A gun has been recovered, police sources said.

Police sources said the officer had recently graduated and had been on the job for a few months.

A large police presence is gathered outside Penn Presbyterian's emergency room to show support for the officer.

"President Roosevelt Poplar and FOP Lodge #5 Executive Board extend our heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to our 19th District Officer who was shot in the line of duty this afternoon," a FOP Lodge No. 5 spokesperson said in a statement. "We ask you to keep our officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

This is a developing story and will be updated.