Block captain shot while confronting thieves attempting to steal catalytic converter in Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man was shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood after confronting thieves who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car. The shooting happened on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Police tell Eyewitness News the victim, who is designated block captain, was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say at least three men were seen fleeing the scene in a gray or silver 4-door car.

CBS3 spoke to police who tell us they recovered a key piece of evidence.

"We found some tools and one of those tools appears to be a saw with a laser light, and the laser light is still on. That's underneath the van, so that's a good thing because hopefully, we can get some DNA evidence from those tools," Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Police say the block captain was on alert because another neighbor reports having her catalytic converter stolen this past weekend.

No further information is available at this time.