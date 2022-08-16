Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania

Police: Man fighting for his life after shooting in West Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man fighting for life after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
Man fighting for life after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 64th and Vine Streets. 

Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot twice from close range. 

Neighbors told investigators that the victim frequents the area, but they weren't sure what he was doing at the time of the shooting. 

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 11:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.