Police: Man fighting for his life after shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 64th and Vine Streets.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot twice from close range.

Neighbors told investigators that the victim frequents the area, but they weren't sure what he was doing at the time of the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.