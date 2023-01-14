Police ID father found dead in freezer, son charged in case

Person of interest in custody after body found in freezer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home.

Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.

Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.

Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.

He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.

Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month.

A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help.

"It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.