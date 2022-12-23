Body found in freezer in South Philadelphia home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home Friday, police said.

Investigators were at the home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue around 6 a.m. trying to find out more information.

Family members arrived at the home to check on other relatives and found blood in the house. Then they left the building and called police, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Investigators found blood in the home's basement and a man's body facedown, with a bag over his head in the freezer. A knife was nearby, Small said.

Word of the grisly discovery caused a stir in the neighborhood Friday.

"This is a shock to the community, for people to wake up and see this," said Yusuf Mitchell, who lives nearby. "It's a Friday, Christmas coming up, and it's a bad way to start off the holidays."

"It's a nice neighborhood, I ain't never seen nothing like this happen in this area."

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.