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Philadelphia police officer shoots, kills man outside children's hospital; investigation underway

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Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.
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Ross DiMattei,
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a man following an incident outside a children's hospital Thursday morning, police said.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said around 10:30 a.m., police received a call about an irate male inside St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. When officers arrived at the hospital along Erie Avenue, they were told by hospital security staff the man may have a weapon. 

As officers approached the man, Bethel claimed the man pulled out a weapon and at least one of the officers fired their weapon. The man was struck and taken to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened outside of the hospital on the South side of Erie Avenue near the bus stop.

"It's a tragic event unfolding. We're still trying ot sort it out," Bethel said. "This individual may have been going through some kind of mental issue or mental breakdown." 

Bethel said a woman standing next to the man suffered an injury, but it's unclear if it was from gunfire or if she was known to the man. She is currently in critical condition at Temple Hospital. 

It's not clear whether the incident involves any hospital personnel or others connected to the health facility.

"This is a priority one job for us. An individual or call coming in or being reported that an individual, particularly having a gun at a hospital, is going to be one of our highest priority responses," Bethel said.   

A gun was recovered at the scene outside the hospital, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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