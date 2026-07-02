Philadelphia police officer shoots, kills man outside children's hospital; investigation underway

A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a man following an incident outside a children's hospital Thursday morning, police said.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said around 10:30 a.m., police received a call about an irate male inside St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. When officers arrived at the hospital along Erie Avenue, they were told by hospital security staff the man may have a weapon.

As officers approached the man, Bethel claimed the man pulled out a weapon and at least one of the officers fired their weapon. The man was struck and taken to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened outside of the hospital on the South side of Erie Avenue near the bus stop.

"It's a tragic event unfolding. We're still trying ot sort it out," Bethel said. "This individual may have been going through some kind of mental issue or mental breakdown."

Bethel said a woman standing next to the man suffered an injury, but it's unclear if it was from gunfire or if she was known to the man. She is currently in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

It's not clear whether the incident involves any hospital personnel or others connected to the health facility.

"This is a priority one job for us. An individual or call coming in or being reported that an individual, particularly having a gun at a hospital, is going to be one of our highest priority responses," Bethel said.

A gun was recovered at the scene outside the hospital, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.