2 people shot at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware as police search for "possible active shooter"

Two people were shot at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware as the campus remains on lockdown Tuesday, the city said.

ChristianaCare said in a statement that police are searching for a "possible active shooter" at the hospital on the 500 block of West 14th Street. Chopper 3 was over the scene, where a large police presence could be seen.

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Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

A ChristianaCare spokesperson said the emergency department is on divert and that it's working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of patients, employees and visitors.

"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of everyone on our campus and the continuity of care for our patients," ChristianaCare said in a statement

This is a developing story and will be updated.