Police searching for man who stole over $9,000 worth of Pokemon cards from Pennsylvania shop

Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing over $9,000 worth of Pokémon cards from a Pennsylvania card store earlier this month.

The theft happened just before noon on Monday, May 4, at Nashcards, on West Main Street in Trappe, Pennsylvania, according to state police.

The man went into the trading card shop and asked to examine multiple pieces of Pokémon merchandise for sale. When the store handed them to him, he ran away, according to a news release.

In dashcam video shared on the PSP Tips Facebook page, the man can be seen running through the parking lot, looking over his shoulder.

Police say the stolen items include a box of Base Set XY booster packs worth more than $4,200, and two cards that have been graded — meaning a collectible authentication service has verified they are legitimate cards and assigned them a rating based on their condition. Graded cards like these come in a special case labeled with details including their name and rating.

One of the cards is a Japanese-language Gengar VMAX printed in 2021 and graded as a PSA 10. The card is valued at $2,500. The other is a Gold Star Metagross Delta Species printed in 2005 and graded as a PSA 6, worth about $2,850.

These 2 authenticated and graded Pokemon cards were stolen from the Nashcards store in Trappe, Pennsylvania, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants, with a bag and an over-the-shoulder strap.

Anyone who reports information to PSP Tips that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.