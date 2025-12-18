3 charged in illegal car meetup in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, police say

Three people were charged in connection with an illegal car meetup in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, in June, police said Thursday.

It happened at Ridge Pike and Chemical Road in Plymouth Township just after 8 p.m. on June 15, according to police.

Amar Abdalhamed, of Arnold, Maryland, Gabriel Hernandez, of Pennsauken, New Jersey, and Marco Mirkovic, of Newark, Delaware, were all charged for their roles in the car meetup, police said. They were charged with reckless endangering another person, reckless driving, illegal racing and other traffic offenses.

The three suspects were each scheduled for preliminary hearings in Montgomery County on Oct. 21. Abdalhamed and Hernandez each waived their preliminary hearings, but Mirkovic failed to show. Mirkovic is currently wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video from the car meetup in June showed four vehicles performing "donut" tricks and leaving black marks on the road. Fireworks were also set off in the intersection as about 50 to 100 people watched, according to police.

Three other spectators at the car meetup were cited for vehicle code violations for blocking the road, according to police.