Police searching for drivers involved in car meet, "street racing" in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police search for people involved in car meet-up in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County
Police search for people involved in car meet-up in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County 00:23

Police in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, are searching for drivers seen on camera doing donuts in a major intersection at a car meetup near the township border with Conshohocken.

The event described by police as a "car rally/street takeover" happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Ridge Pike and North Lane.

plymouth-fireworks-in-intersection.jpg
Plymouth Township Police Department

Surveillance video shows four vehicles performing "donut" tricks and leaving black marks on the road.

There were also fireworks being set off in the intersection and an estimated 50 to 100 people gathered and watched, police said.

The vehicles fled the area when officers arrived at the scene after receiving several calls about street racing in the intersection.

Police shared images of multiple four-door sedans seen in the intersection with people hanging out of the windows or sunroof.

street-racing-drivers-sought-by-police-in-plymouth-meeting-pennsylvania.jpg
Plymouth Township Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the vehicles in the photos and videos above is asked to contact Plymouth Township police.

