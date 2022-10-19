Philly sports hot topic during students' weekly broadcast

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 isn't the only ones reporting about the excitement in Philly sports. So are a group of students at a local elementary school.

They're learning the ropes of TV reporting and swinging for the stars.

Breaking news out of Plymouth Elementary.

A team of third graders put on a weekly student broadcast called Panda Press. It keeps their school up to speed on all kinds of subjects like stand-out students, weather, and our home teams on a winning streak.

"We can look forward to the Eagles taking the field again on October 30th," one student said.

It's led by technology teacher, Christine Ehrlich.

Ehlrich put Panda Press into production after the pandemic.

"There was a loss of connection in certain ways, especially with virtual learning and it really was just a way we thought the kids could communicate," Ehlrich said.

Like learning anything new, there are always curveballs. But these students have turned into pros overnight.

"Over the course of 24 hours, they sit up a little taller, "Ehlrich said. "I think the most impressive part is the students' flexibility, with giving them the script a couple days ahead of time and then rolling with it if we get a last-minute story, they get to experience a last-minute addition. And the trust that they put in me."

And there are a lot of A-plus teams in our area, aside from our Phils right now, that Christine says deserve a root, root, root from the home team!

"I would just really like to throw a few bones to all those teachers and students that are out there working hard and accomplishing and doing a great job and connecting with their communities after two difficult years," Ehlrich said. "We are very, very thankful and grateful to have you here but we are one of many that probably deserve it."