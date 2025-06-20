Summer fun meets creative learning at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia

Summer adventures don't have to mean a break from learning. Just ask the kids at the Please Touch Museum, where curiosity is taking center stage.

"The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. PLAY!" is a new traveling exhibit that's turning playtime into a launchpad for imagination. Based on the beloved children's book series by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts, the exhibit brings characters like Ada Twist, a scientist, and Rosie Revere, an engineer, to life in hands-on, interactive displays.

Three-year-old Liam is already diving into engineering basics—one building block at a time. Liam's dad, Michael Weaver, said, "It's very sensory friendly and we love that."

The exhibit invites kids to step into the shoes of five inspiring characters: be a scientist like Ada, an architect like Iggy, an engineer like Rosie, an artist like Aaron, or lead a movement like Sofia. Amirah Ali, Senior Manager of Humanities Programs at the museum, said, "They really get to go through the exhibit using each character as a focal point."

For parents like Rachel Frost, the connection between the books and the exhibit is a hit. "She was very excited to see the figures and illustrations which we love."

Beyond STEM skills, The Questioneers encourages kids to express themselves through art, storytelling, and role play. "Anything where children are able to learn through play is super beneficial," said Ali. "And when it reflects the world that they actually live in, those are always going to be really big home runs for us when it comes to ways kids learn through play."

The exhibit runs through Aug. 27. The Please Touch Museum is also offering three free admission days this summer through their Ready-Set-School program.

Ready to question, think, and play your way through summer? The Questioneers are waiting.