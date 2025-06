New exhibit at Philadelphia's Please Touch Museum is a launchpad for a child's imagination "The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. PLAY!"​ is a new traveling exhibit that combines the joy of a summertime adventure with learning. Based on the beloved children's book series by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts, the exhibit brings characters like Ada Twist, a scientist, and Rosie Revere, an engineer, to life in hands-on, interactive displays.