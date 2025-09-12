Pleasant, mostly dry weather sticks around through the weekend in Philadelphia area. Here's the full forecast.

Aside from a little light drizzle in places through the middle of the week our relatively dry and nice stretch of weather will continue into the weekend.

High pressure centered to our north will continue to provide tranquil conditions Friday night with partly cloudy skies as temperatures gradually cool back into upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few areas of patchy fog or low cloud cover will be possible early Saturday morning, but then skies will clear to mostly sunny conditions as we head through midday. A few more scattered clouds will return Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb back to their seasonal norm in the low 80s. Most of the area will remain dry, but an isolated sprinkle closer to the shore through Saturday afternoon cannot be ruled out, but that chance is still only about 10 percent.

Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday with just a touch more heat and humidity. Again, fog will be possible in spots early Sunday morning with a hint of humidity in the air. Otherwise, plan on partly cloudy skies through Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

We'll keep it in the low 80s through much of next week without much in the way of rain to talk about — just the chance by Wednesday or Thursday. We need the rain — parts of our area may be headed for a drought so while we never want a weekend washout this time of year, a little rain would certainly be beneficial. No appreciable rain is expected within the next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 83, Low 61.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 86, Low 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 62.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 61.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 80, Low 61.

Thursday: Stray shower. High 81, Low 62.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 85, Low 63

