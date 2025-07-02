Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes near Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A small plane crashed near Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey, on Wednesday, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management said. The office is calling the crash a "mass casualty incident."

Chopper 3 was over the scene where the crash appeared to happen in a wooded area near the airport located on North Tuckahoe Road in Gloucester County. 

lns-chopper-willowstown-small-plane-crash-070225-frame-74094.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The airport is privately owned and serves many private passenger planes, and it's also a popular place to take skydiving lessons. 

Gloucester County OEM is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

