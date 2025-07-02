Small plane crashes near Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey

A small plane crashed near Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey, on Wednesday, the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management said. The office is calling the crash a "mass casualty incident."

Chopper 3 was over the scene where the crash appeared to happen in a wooded area near the airport located on North Tuckahoe Road in Gloucester County.

CBS News Philadelphia

The airport is privately owned and serves many private passenger planes, and it's also a popular place to take skydiving lessons.

Gloucester County OEM is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.