Pixar mini golf course opening at Philadelphia's Penn's Landing

Pixar-themed mini golf course opening at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Putt-putt, with a side of Disney!

A new pop-up mini golf course is opening at Philadelphia's Penn's Landing Thursday.

Pixar Putt Philadelphia features golf holes themed after iconic films like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Monsters Inc., Up, Brave and many more.

The pop-up golf course Pixar Putt will feature golf holes themed after Pixar movies like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc. and The Incredibles. Pixar Putt

The course is open seven days a week, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday (with the last entries at 8:30 p.m.). On weekends, the course opens up earlier at 10 a.m.

The course has popped up in other cities like New York, Houston, Chicago and Fort Lauderdale, but Philly's version is the first with holes themed after Turning Red and Lightyear.

Tickets are only available on Pixar Putt's website. There are no physical ticket sales onsite.

It's $32 for adults and $27 for kids.

The pop-up golf course will be in Philly through Oct. 1.