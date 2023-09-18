P!nk bringing Summer Carnival Tour to Philadelphia on Monday

P!nk back home Monday for first of two Summer Carnival Tour concerts

P!nk back home Monday for first of two Summer Carnival Tour concerts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- P!nk is back home in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday nights. The singer is bringing her Summer Carnival Tour to Citizens Bank Park for two shows.

Both concerts are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Last week, the Phillies unveiled a welcome home banner for the Doylestown native.

The 25 by 75 foot banner is just above the third base gate and it shows P!nk smiling through an open door.

P!nk was already having fun in her hometown and reliving her childhood, with her own kids.

She posted a video on Instagram going undercover for a trip to Hershey Park over the weekend.

She wore fun masks and took her 12-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son on all the rides.