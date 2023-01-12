Pink adds second Philly show, tickets go on sale Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Were you hoping to see Pink when she comes to Philadelphia in September but couldn't score tickets? Well, she's giving you a second chance.

The Doylestown native is extending her time in Philadelphia. After her September 18 show sold out, she added a second show at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 19, 2023.

Presales have already started for her Sept. 19 show, but go on sale to the public on Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m.

Hey Philly! How about a second show since the first one sold out!! 🥳 Sept 19 at Citizens Bank Park. Tickets on sale Fri Jan 13 at 10am ET #SummerCarnivalTour https://t.co/JUnRsJsGDY pic.twitter.com/25bokf1mmu — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2023

You can buy tickets to the Sept. 19 show on Ticketmaster.