Pink adds second Philly show, tickets go on sale Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Were you hoping to see Pink when she comes to Philadelphia in September but couldn't score tickets? Well, she's giving you a second chance. 

The Doylestown native is extending her time in Philadelphia. After her September 18 show sold out, she added a second show at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 19, 2023. 

Presales have already started for her Sept. 19 show, but go on sale to the public on Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. 

You can buy tickets to the Sept. 19 show on Ticketmaster.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 8:15 AM

