Despite severe weather threat, thousands hit Pink concert in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pop superstar Pink was in Philadelphia on Sunday night and thousands of fans packed Lincoln Financial Field to watch her perform, despite the threat of severe weather.

Sundays at the Linc are typically reserved for football, but this Sunday was different. Instead of a sea of green, it was a sea of pink.

For Emma and Morgan Vilardi, it was a family affair. The two brought their mom to the show to celebrate her 53rd birthday. They say the threat of rain was not going to stop them from showing mom a good time.

"It's a birthday present, so we said, 'Whatever happens is going to happen,'" Morgan Vilardi said. "I've seen her perform in rain, so I wasn't worried about it being canceled or anything."

Some fans were prepared to brave rainy conditions and brought their ponchos just in case.

Leah Rosenkrantz and her friends said they were not going to miss their chance to see Pink, who is originally from Bucks County.

"Her mom went to Atlantic City High School, which is where I graduated from," Rosenkrantz said

Rosenkrantz said it's been amazing to see a local girl become a superstar.

"She set such a good example for women," Rosenkrantz said "I feel like she is a very strong, independent woman."