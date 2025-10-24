Final weekend to enjoy a slice of pizza at Pica's Restaurant in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

A beloved Delaware County pizza shop is serving up its final slices in its dining room this weekend before moving to a new location.

Pica's Restaurant along the West Chester Pike in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, is closing this Sunday.

The beloved institution has been serving its famous upside-down, cheese-on-the-bottom, sauce-on-top trays of pizza since 1971.

In March, the owners of Pica's announced on Facebook that they would be closing their Upper Darby location after nearly 70 years and relocating to a smaller shop in Broomall.

They initially planned to close over the summer, but delayed the closure to the fall.

The location for the new Broomall restaurant has not been announced.

While Pica's transitions to its new home, takeout in Upper Darby will remain open.

Those wishing to dine in one final time this weekend are strongly encouraged to make a reservation.

Pica's has a second restaurant in West Chester. Gift cards for the Upper Darby location will be honored at the West Chester restaurant.

Pica's is also selling its fixtures, paintings and furniture. Anyone who is interested in purchasing should call 610-789-7770 ext 4 and ask for a manager.