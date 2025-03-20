Pica's Restaurant in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania closing this summer, owners confirm

Known for its tray pizza and Italian specialties for generations, Pica's Restaurant on West Chester Pike in Upper Darby announced the closing of the establishment in a post on Facebook.

"As we prepare to close our doors, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout the years," the post said.

The restaurant has been an Upper Darby mainstay for 70 years. Customers sought out Pica's signature upside-down, cheese-on-the-bottom sauce-on-top trays of pizza.

The family, in its post, said the restaurant will close some time in the summer. They plan to open a new, smaller location somewhere in Delaware County.

The business started as a small sandwich shop in West Philadelphia.

The family operates a second restaurant in West Chester.

Tina Fey's favorite pizza joint to close

Upper Darby native Tina Fey had a viral appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" several years ago where Fallon surprised Fey with a few slices of their signature pie.

A photo of the 2014 appearance is still the restaurant's cover photo on Facebook.

"This pizza is the best," Fey said when Fallon surprised her. "Your sauce, your gravy is on the top."