Watch CBS News
Local News

Pica's Restaurant in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania closing this summer, owners confirm

By Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Known for its tray pizza and Italian specialties for generations, Pica's Restaurant on West Chester Pike in Upper Darby announced the closing of the establishment in a post on Facebook.

"As we prepare to close our doors, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout the years," the post said. 

The restaurant has been an Upper Darby mainstay for 70 years. Customers sought out Pica's signature upside-down, cheese-on-the-bottom sauce-on-top trays of pizza. 

The family, in its post, said the restaurant will close some time in the summer. They plan to open a new, smaller location somewhere in Delaware County.

The business started as a small sandwich shop in West Philadelphia.

The family operates a second restaurant in West Chester.

Tina Fey's favorite pizza joint to close

Upper Darby native Tina Fey had a viral appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" several years ago where Fallon surprised Fey with a few slices of their signature pie.

A photo of the 2014 appearance is still the restaurant's cover photo on Facebook.

"This pizza is the best," Fey said when Fallon surprised her. "Your sauce, your gravy is on the top."

Joe Holden
joe-holden-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v1.jpg

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.