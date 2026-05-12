Former Pennsylvania piano teacher sentenced for abusing 18 students over three decades

A former Bucks County piano teacher will serve up to five decades in state prison for abusing more than a dozen students over three decades, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced.

Timothy James Shay, 51, was sentenced to 18 to 54 years in state prison for using his position as a private piano instructor to abuse young male students from the mid-1990s through his arrest in 2025.

Prosecutors say the case began in 2025, when one victim reported the abuse to the Middletown Township police and told officers the abuse occurred in the late 1990s during piano lessons.

After that initial report, investigators uncovered that 18 young men were abused by Shay during private lessons. The initial case involved four victims, but additional people came forward after a news conference.

Authorities said one victim reported Shay abused him between 1998 and 2003 during private piano lessons in Langhorne and that it began with "warmup" massages that became increasingly invasive. Prosecutors say other victims described nearly identical abuse tactics. Shay would then instruct victims not to tell anyone about the massages.

Using his position as an educator, Shay groomed students, saying the massages were meant to relieve tension and improve piano technique. Prosecutors say some victims were as young as 5 years old when the abuse began.

A Bucks County judge ordered Shay to serve one to three years for each victim.

During the sentencing, authorities say the court heard testimony from survivors who said Shay stole both their childhoods and their love of music.

"I give so much credit to those initial young men that came forward. They took a situation where there was one victim, and it ultimately led to the 18 that he was sentenced for today," First Assistant District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy said.

"This long-awaited justice was made possible by the unwavering courage of the survivors who stepped out of the shadows to share their stories," District Attorney Joe Khan said. "By confronting their abuser, these brave young men have ensured that a predator who operated in our community for decades can no longer harm our children."

This story includes references to an alleged sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-HOPE) and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (Dial 988) can help.