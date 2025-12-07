2 Philadelphia Catholic League high school football teams win PIAA state championships

Two Philadelphia Catholic League high school football teams won PIAA state championships over the weekend, including one that won its first in school history.

Roman Catholic wins first state championship in program history

Roman Catholic defeated Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg), 28-6, Friday night in the PIAA Class 5A championship game at Chapman Stadium in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to secure the program's first state title.

Cahillites senior quarterback Semaj Beals, a three-star University of Akron recruit, had four total touchdowns in the victory. He completed 18-of-26 passes for 231 yards to go along with his four scores.

Roman Catholic got revenge on Bishop McDevitt after last year's PIAA Class 5A title game, where the Cahillites lost to the Harrisburg powerhouse in overtime, 34-31.

The Cahillites led Bishop McDevitt 21-0 at halftime, and they forced four total turnovers. Junior linebacker Walter Hudson recorded a team-high 11 tackles with an interception, and junior defensive back Chase Hinton had an interception. Seniors Antwan Smith Ray and Julian Enoch each had fumble recoveries.

Roman Catholic outscored opponents 180-53 in four PIAA playoff games.

Joey O'Brien leads La Salle College High School to PIAA Class 6A championship

Roman Catholic wasn't the only Philadelphia Catholic League team to win a state title in the 2025 season.

La Salle College High School beat Pittsburgh Central Catholic 34-20 Saturday night as senior safety Joey O'Brien had a monster game. The state title is La Salle's first since 2009.

O'Brien, a five-star University of Notre Dame recruit, had 10 catches for 98 yards and three interceptions, including one that he returned for a 95-yard touchdown, according to Rich Flanagan of PhillySportsDigest.

Explorers senior quarterback Gavin Sidwar, a three-star University of Missouri recruit, completed 21 of his 28 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 32 yards.