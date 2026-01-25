Photos show Philadelphia region blanketed in snow, people and animals enjoying cold conditions

Snow is blanketing the Philadelphia region from the Art Museum to the suburbs and the Jersey Shore, and plenty of people and animals were out enjoying the cold conditions on Sunday, from Center City skiers and snowboarders to pets playing in the snow.

Philadelphia CBS News Philadelphia

Wrightstown, New Jersey Antonette Stiebritz

Philadelphia Art Museum CBS News Philadelphia

Haddonfield, New Jersey CBS News Philadelphia

Wingswept Acres in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania Wingswept Acres/Facebook

Doylestown, Pennsylvania CBS News Philadelphia

Someone snowboards behind a car on Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia Amey Udar

A man skis on 15th Street near Mt. Vernon Street in Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

Golden retrievers Winnie and Skylar play in the snow in Havertown, Pennsylvania. Hannah McKee

Philadelphia Matt Rourke / AP

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Matt Rourke / AP