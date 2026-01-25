Watch CBS News
Photos show Philadelphia region blanketed in snow, people and animals enjoying cold conditions

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Snow is blanketing the Philadelphia region from the Art Museum to the suburbs and the Jersey Shore, and plenty of people and animals were out enjoying the cold conditions on Sunday, from Center City skiers and snowboarders to pets playing in the snow. 

A person walks with a cup of coffee in the snow
Philadelphia CBS News Philadelphia
A bird in the showstorm
Wrightstown, New Jersey Antonette Stiebritz
A bird perches a branch in the snow storm
Wrightstown, New Jersey Antonette Stiebritz
A person sleds down the Philadelphia Art Museum steps
Philadelphia Art Museum CBS News Philadelphia
A snow Haddon Avenue in South Jersey
Haddonfield, New Jersey CBS News Philadelphia
Farm animals in the snow storm
Wingswept Acres in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania Wingswept Acres/Facebook
Two pigs and a chicken during the snow
Wingswept Acres in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania Wingswept Acres/Facebook
A plow in Doylestown Borough during the winter storm
Doylestown, Pennsylvania CBS News Philadelphia
A snowboard is pulled behind a car on Girard Avenue in North Philadlephia
Someone snowboards behind a car on Girard Avenue in  North Philadelphia Amey Udar
A man skis in Philadelphia
A man skis on 15th Street near Mt. Vernon Street in Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia
Two golden retrievers play in the snow
Golden retrievers Winnie and Skylar play in the snow in Havertown, Pennsylvania. Hannah McKee
A person runs through LOVE Park near the LOVE statue in Philadelphia
Philadelphia Matt Rourke / AP
People sled near the Rocky Statue at the top of the Philadelphia Art Museum steps
Philadelphia Matt Rourke / AP
A view of the snowy Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia
Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Matt Rourke / AP
A person shovels in Hockessin, Delaware, as snow continues to fall
Hockessin, Delaware Suchat Pederson / AP

