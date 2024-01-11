Photography Without Borders among many organizations to benefit from proceeds of "A Philly Special Christmas Special"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "A Philly Special Christmas Special" has raised over $3 million. Some of that money is being donated to Photography Without Borders in Philadelphia.

Christmas 2023 may be long gone, but thanks to the Eagles, the gift-giving and the true spirit of the holiday will last well into the future.

With their second album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," having raised over $3 million, more than 60 organizations were granted donations, including Photography Without Borders.

"Photography Without Borders is really teaching young people how to tell their stories using photography and video," Tony Rocco, the founder of Photography Without Borders, said. "Some of these kids don't realize they have a lot to say, right? Maybe they feel like people won't listen to them. Maybe they don't feel like their stories are important. But through the course of our program, we just don't teach them to take a pretty picture. We teach them how to take a photograph or tell a story that other people want to see."

Rocco started the after-school program in 2009 at John B. Stetson Charter School in Kensington, where he was also teaching.

One of his first students was Franchesca Williams. She's now an adult, sits on the program's board and serves as its social media coordinator.

"We're teaching people skills, how to talk to someone when you're selling your art, how to market yourself, a lot of those unspoken rules that are in the art world that you don't know about," Williams said.

And now, she's returning those blessings and lessons.

"It fills me with so much joy to give to give back to something that's given me so much," Williams said.

So whether the Eagles are victorious on Monday night or not, they and the organizations receiving donations are winners through and through.