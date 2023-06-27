PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're flying out of Philadelphia International Airport today, be sure to check your flight - there are lots of cancellations and delays due to Monday night's weather. And Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day with more storms coming this afternoon.

The delays and cancellations have caused a headache for lots of passengers, and after hours of waiting, some had enough. The line at the AVIS rental car center was extending outside the building with passengers waiting for cars.

Zachery Peacock was aboard a plane headed home to Miami Monday night when the pilot had to return back to the terminal due to lightning in the area.

"Experiencing the hope and anticipation of preparing to take off, unfortunately the captain came over the intercom and said the flight has been delayed for reasons of the weather."

He said the flight sat on the tarmac for an hour and a half to two hours before returning to the airport. Then he and his wife tried to book a hotel near the airport, but all the hotels they reached out to were full.

The line at the AVIS rental car business was long and Peacock and his wife have been waiting.

"We're still here trying to rent a car so we can drive back to Miami," Peacock said. "This city which is known for Brotherly Love, unfortunately the love of of Philadelphia is there but the weather's not treating us well."

Tuesday, there are already eight canceled flights and four listed as delayed.

Weather is impacting departures at #PHLAirport. Please check with your airline for flight status updates. pic.twitter.com/XNC6eVNO1T — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) June 27, 2023