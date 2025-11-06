Travelers make backup plans as flight cancellations begin at Philadelphia International Airport

Some flights out of Philadelphia International Airport are canceled Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration begins reducing flight schedules to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown.

The FAA said about 10% of flights will be cut at 40 of the nation's busiest airports, a measure that will roll out over the next week — just three weeks before one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

For some travelers on Thursday, the disruptions had already begun.

"I've literally been here for four hours, and I mean, it's a dumpster fire," said Lucas Pepke, who was forced to cut his work trip short after his Friday afternoon flight from Philadelphia was unexpectedly canceled.

Larry and Joanne Lamania of Maple Glen said they managed to catch an earlier flight but are worried about their return home.

"It seems like more cutbacks are happening tomorrow, so we're happy we're one day ahead of the game," Larry Lamania said.

Joanne Lamania added that the couple even reserved a rental car in case their return flight from Las Vegas is canceled.

"On our way back, we decided we would preempt and order a car in case we have to drive back from Vegas," she said. "We put a car on hold, just in case."

Aviation attorney Mark Dombroff recommends travelers with critical travel plans consider booking a backup flight, but only under certain conditions.

"If you absolutely, positively have to be there or want to be there, get some backup, absolutely," Dombroff said. He advised that backup flights should be booked on a different airline and depart after the original flight, to avoid conflicts if one is canceled.

"Most of the airlines allow you to cancel a reservation within 24 hours with no penalty," he added. "Or if you're using mileage and perhaps even dollars, you can re-bank the miles or bank the dollars for the future flight."

While some passengers are making contingency plans, others say their frustration lies with Congress for allowing the shutdown to continue.

"It's frustrating when the people we elect to compromise and work things out are unable to do so," said Nathan Averbeck of Chicago. "It's a bit embarrassing for us as a country, really."

"I just hope they will do something," said Ayotola Oronti of Philadelphia. "What's wrong with them — with all of them? I hope they get something done."

A spokesperson for the airport said travelers should contact their airline and register for text and email alerts to receive the latest flight status information.

The FAA said the flight reductions are temporary but necessary to maintain safety and prevent burnout among air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay since the shutdown began.