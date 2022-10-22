Phils win over Padres gets fans talking about World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After Friday night's win, the Phillies are 3-0 at home this postseason. Saturday night, they'll put that perfect playoff record on the line with a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this National League Championship Series.

The fans have been a big reason for the home-field advantage. It was another sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park Saturday night with more than 45,000 Phillies fans painting the ballpark red.

The atmosphere was electric from start to finish - whether you were in the bank, watching at home or at a local sports bar.

How can you not love this run through red October?

After Friday night's win helped the team take a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series, the fans CBS3 talked to were over the moon and some started looking ahead to the World Series.

Here's what's on tap for fans on Saturday:

At 4:45 p.m. the Phillies block party is back outside of Citizens Bank Park.

If you're going to the game, the gates to the ballpark open shortly after 5 o'clock.

The team is asking fans to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. for the start of the on-field festivities before the game, including the national anthem sung by Chris Asplen. Former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard is throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

The Phillies are guaranteed to have games at home Saturday and Sunday.

If they win them both, they'll win the pennant and move on to the World Series.

However, a loss in either game means the series is extended and will go back to San Diego for Game 6 and Game 7, if necessary.