Philly sports teams chase 2 championship titles this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, Philadelphia sports fans are gearing up for an exciting weekend with two teams chasing championships - the Phillies and the Philadelphia Union. This is a dream scenario for Philadelphia sports fans.

If all goes well this weekend, the city will have not one, but two titles to celebrate.

Up first, the Philadelphia Union will try to win their first MLS Cup in franchise history when they take on Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.

These are the top two teams in their respective conferences so it should be a fun final on Saturday afternoon.

Then, Saturday night, all eyes will be on Houston's Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series.

The Phillies face a taller task trailing 3 games to 2 in this best-of-seven series.

So, Saturday night's Game 6 is a must-win for the Fightins if they want to force a Game 7 on Sunday and have any chance of winning the World Series.

Neither the Phillies nor the Union are favored to win Saturday but the Philly fans love the underdog role and they're looking forward to an epic sports weekend.

"I'm a huge Union fan," Edward Stillwell from Fishtown said. "So, being able to see them finally in the MLS Cup final after so many years of just failing, you know, just dropping out, especially last year, you know, with how they dropped out of the cup, it is beautiful. It is an amazing thing, I can't wait for this weekend. It's gonna be a great weekend."

"I think we deserve it because we're always, like, the underdog in everything. So, I think it is just going to be great for us to win," Luis Disalvo from South Philadelphia said.

"Just the culture. I mean, ever growing up, I used to live in New Jersey, like coming out to Philly to watch games, watching them on the TV, seeing all of the fans unite, going out for tailgates. Going out, you know, to other people's houses, like, it is everyone's family out here," Stillwell said.

The only downside is that neither of these major sporting events are happening here in Philadelphia this weekend.

That just means sports bars in the city will be extra busy and at least there won't be any scheduling conflicts with the Union game kicking off at 4 p.m. followed by Game 6 of the World Series shortly after 8 pm.