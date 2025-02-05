The Philly Sports Guy has advice for Eagles fans heading to New Orleans for Super Bowl 2025

Philadelphia Eagles fans are starting to flock to New Orleans before Super Bowl Sunday.

With just a couple of days before the big game, fans at Philadelphia International Airport are hoping for an Eagles win as they await a Super Bowl rematch from two years ago against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Everyone's together, all the camaraderie, all the excitement," Marc Berran, who left for the Big Easy on Tuesday, said. "Everyone is feeling the one true feeling of going to the Super Bowl. So, it's awesome. It's a great feeling."

According to the Department of Homeland Security, over 100,000 people are expected to travel south for the matchup.

"The city is just electric right now," Hannah Grasso-McClain said. "There is just such a sense of joy and community that is so special and singular to Philly, and to get to feel a little bit of that in New Orleans and to just be part is this energy and excitement is just absolutely thrilling."

Before boarding his flight, The Philly Sports Guy caught up with CBS News Philadelphia as he headed out to be part of all the action.

His real name is Jamie Pagliei, and he's become the unofficial mascot amongst fans of all Philadelphia sports teams through his viral, energetic social media posts and festive face paint.

Jamie Pagliei, aka Philly Sports Guy CBS Philadelphia

"We're going to be doing lots of Eagles chants and things like that," Pagliei said. "Everybody's getting hyped up and ready to go. If they're as excited as I am, I can only imagine how it's going to be once we get down there."

Pagliei had some advice for fellow fans making the trek to the Big Easy.

"I want them to be safe," Pagliei said. "New Orleans is a fantastic spot. There's a lot of bars and stuff. So, obviously, I want everyone to moderate. This is a long stretch here. They don't need to go crazy night number one. Because we have a lot of celebrating to do after Sunday."

The content creator and sideline hype man also offered travel tips for those who want to bring back Super Bowl souvenirs.

"I have a bigger bag," Pagliei said. "I have a bigger suitcase that I put in that bag so that I could bring home a bunch of stuff too. I figured I'm going to be carrying heavy because everybody's asking me to get them T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, pins. So, I brought a whole extra bag."

He says he has a jammed-pack schedule as the countdown for Super Bowl LIX continues.