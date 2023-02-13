Philly Rescue Angels provide update on Lucky the rescue dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today might be Lucky the dog's lucky day! The beloved Montgomery County pup is scheduled to meet this week with a local behaviorist who will evaluate his behavioral concerns and possibly adopt him.

CBS Philadelphia has been following Lucky's recovery story from the very beginning when he was first discovered paralyzed and left to fend for himself on Montgomery County train tracks. Thankfully the Philly Rescue Angels got a hold of Lucky back when this story broke in Nov. 2022 and have nursed him back into good health, plus given him a whole lot of TLC.

Philly Rescue Angels posted an update in late January saying there was initially a lot of interest in adopting Lucky after his rescue story broke, but they were now struggling to find a place for the pup to call home.

Adding that due to injuries sustained, Lucky had been able to stand with minimal assistance and move his tail but would require physical therapy and other assistance in the years and months to come.

Following this, the group says they received an overwhelming amount of donations for Lucky's care. So much so they're offering those who donated a refund since they have raised more than enough money to provide care for Lucky. The Philly Rescue Angels say they hope they can use the excess donations instead for the support and care of other animals they've rescued.

Here's to Lucky being one step closer to finding his forever home!