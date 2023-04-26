Philly Pretzel Factory celebrates National Pretzel Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wednesday is a celebration of a Philly favorite, it is National Pretzel Day! For the 16th year, Philly Pretzel Factory is offering customers a chance to pick up a free pretzel.

"Anybody can come into Philly Pretzel Factory today, celebrating our favorite holiday, National Pretzel Day! " President of Philly Pretzel Factory Marty Ferrill said. "You can come in today, any store you get a free pretzel. Just walk in. You don't have to sing a song, tell a joke, do anything. We're going to give everybody a free pretzel!"

Over 150,000 free pretzels are expected to be given away to customers today.

"The reason we do this is because we really appreciate the customers also. It's kind of our way of giving back to the customer," Ferrill said.