Philly POPS due in court Wednesday for lawsuit against Philadelphia Orchestra, Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philly POPS will be in court Wednesday for their lawsuit filed in April accusing the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center of trying to run them out of business.

The orchestra claims that the Philadelphia Orchestra wanted to eliminate the Philly POPS as a competitor and monopolize the market for live symphonic music concerts in the area.

People are still waiting for refunds for tickets to Philly POPS concerts that were scheduled to take place from April through June.