Philly POPS files lawsuit against Philadelphia Orchestra, Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philly POPs filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center.

The POPS allege that the Orchestra and Kimmel Center tried to force the POPS out of business.

They say instead of working together to resolve the POPS' financial issues, the groups deliberately prevented POPS' performances.

The Kimmel Center and Philadelphia Orchestra say they will reserve comment until they talk it over with its lawyers.