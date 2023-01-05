Watch CBS News
Philly POPS announces ambitious fundraising campaign

Philly POPS announce campaign to raise $2 million to secure future
Philly POPS announce campaign to raise $2 million to secure future 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philly POPS says it's rethinking plans to call it quits.

The POPS announced in November that this would be their last season.

But on Wednesday, an ambitious fundraising campaign was launched to keep it going.

The organization sees a path forward after successful Christmas performances, improved ticket sales for spring shows and growing public support.

Two million dollars needs to be raised by July to secure the future. 

The fundraising campaign can be found on their website. 

