Watch CBS News
Local News

Philly POPS reach tentative agreement with management

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philly POPS and musicians' union reach tentative agreement
Philly POPS and musicians' union reach tentative agreement 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Christmas comes early for the Philly POPS. The Philadelphia Musicians' Union and the Philly POPS say they've reached a tentative agreement.

The union accused management of not being transparent about the POPS financial situation during contract negotiations.

They say the group's shutdown came as a surprise.

Their tentative agreement includes job security for musicians of the POPS and their families.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.