Philly POPS reach tentative agreement with management
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Christmas comes early for the Philly POPS. The Philadelphia Musicians' Union and the Philly POPS say they've reached a tentative agreement.
The union accused management of not being transparent about the POPS financial situation during contract negotiations.
They say the group's shutdown came as a surprise.
Their tentative agreement includes job security for musicians of the POPS and their families.
