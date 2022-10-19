Philly hoping to find gun violence solutions in Trenton

Philadelphia leaders take trip to Trenton in effort to find gun violence solutions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials took a field trip of sorts to Trenton, New Jersey Wednesday. They wanted to see how New Jersey's capital city is seeing a historic drop in crime.

"I may not be from Trenton but I love Trenton. I want to see Trenton go forward. Sometimes you need new eyes on the ground to see things," Community organizer Shereyl Snider said.

Snider sees a city on the move. Originally from New York City, she's lived in Trenton for 20 years.

"The community, the residents are coming together and they're coming together with the City of Trenton so that's a change in the right direction," Snider said.

That change prompted Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke and five other members of council to visit Trenton.

At one point Trenton was considered one of the most dangerous cities in the country, but they just went the entire summer without a single homicide and now the theory is if they can do it here, it could also happen in Philly.

"We need to figure out a way to stop being naysayers. Try something different. Everything you should try," Darrell Clarke said.

They were joined on a walking tour with Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora and other city leaders. They drop in homicides happened between June 1 and Sept. 1. In Philadelphia, police crime data shows in that same timeframe, the city recorded over 140 homicides.

Trenton credits the lull to community programs and engagement and better police technology.

They say collaboration between city departments also helped.

"We're not out of the woods yet. I don't want anyone to have that impression that we're the Oz city yet. We're getting there," Gusciora said.

Clarke says the council is on a listening tour to see if what's working elsewhere could work in Philly. Meanwhile, Snider only sees better days ahead.

"With support, with more resources coming into the city, officials talking to residents in Trenton to see what they want, what they need. Trenton is going to move forward," Snider said.