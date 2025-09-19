Watch CBS News
Philly Girls Jump bringing thousands together in Philadelphia for a jump-roping sendoff to summer

By Wakisha Bailey, Scott Hezlep

What started as two friends revisiting a childhood pastime has become a movement that brings thousands of people together.

Tanisha Rinehardt says it began with a simple idea.

"It started with a high school friend, and we were just thinking of ways to get our bodies moving," Rinehardt said, "so let's jump Double Dutch like we used to."

A casual Facebook post inviting a few friends to join turned into a citywide gathering.

"They were hoping for five to 10 people, but over 2,000 showed up," Rinehardt said.

Today, Philly Girls Jump has grown into a community staple, blending music, fitness and connection.

Rasheedah McLean says the joy is in the simplicity.

"All you're trying to do is jump a rope," McLean said. "Keep the rhythm and not stop."

For McLean, the legacy is what matters most.

"I want it to outlive me," McLean said, "until you can't jump anymore."

Philly Girls Jump is holding its summer season finale, celebrating the end of summer with one last big event on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Vare Playground at 2600 Morris St.

The free community celebration will feature music, local vendors and a cash prize Double Dutch contest.

