How Philly Girls Jump is putting double Dutch on the map in Philadelphia

Meet the women behind Philly Jump Girls who are putting double Dutch on the map

Meet the women behind Philly Jump Girls who are putting Double Dutch on the map

Meet the women behind Philly Jump Girls who are putting Double Dutch on the map

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two best friends are putting double Dutch on the map in Philadelphia with Philly Girls Jump, and thousands of people are following along.

It's the fancy footwork, staying in sync with the ropes, people watching and anticipating the tricks of more experienced jumpers. That's the excitement that comes along with double Dutch.

CBS News Philadelphia

Tanisha Rinehardt and her best friend Rasheedah Mclean started Philly Girls Jump in 2016.

It all began with Rinehardt and McLean talking about ways they could start moving and be more active. McLean posted on Facebook, hoping some of their friends would join them to jump rope.

"We were hoping to get five or 10 of our friends in a park to jump for fun," Rinehardt said, "and over 2,000 people showed up."

What began as just an idea and form of exercise soon blossomed into a movement, attracting dozens of spectators and jumpers at weekly meetups throughout the city.

CBS News Philadelphia

Growing up in West Philadelphia, Rinehardt attended Philadelphia Girls High School.

"I met some beautiful people I'm still in touch with today," Rinehardt said.

Like her best friend, McLean. Years later, they're teaching younger kids the nostalgic sport.

"Double Dutch has been an integral part of Philadelphia's cultural fabric, reflecting the city's creativity and resilience," according to the declaration signed by Philadelphia City Council recognizing every first Saturday as "Double Dutch Day," thanks to Philly Girls Jump.

The group says they hope to jump one day with Philly native Jill Scott, who also went to Philadelphia High School for Girls.