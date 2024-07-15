Watch CBS News
Local News

How Philly Girls Jump is putting double Dutch on the map in Philadelphia

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Meet the women behind Philly Jump Girls who are putting Double Dutch on the map
Meet the women behind Philly Jump Girls who are putting double Dutch on the map 03:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two best friends are putting double Dutch on the map in Philadelphia with Philly Girls Jump, and thousands of people are following along.

It's the fancy footwork, staying in sync with the ropes, people watching and anticipating the tricks of more experienced jumpers. That's the excitement that comes along with double Dutch.

jump-rope.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Tanisha Rinehardt and her best friend Rasheedah Mclean started Philly Girls Jump in 2016.

It all began with Rinehardt and McLean talking about ways they could start moving and be more active. McLean posted on Facebook, hoping some of their friends would join them to jump rope.

"We were hoping to get five or 10 of our friends in a park to jump for fun," Rinehardt said, "and over 2,000 people showed up."

What began as just an idea and form of exercise soon blossomed into a movement, attracting dozens of spectators and jumpers at weekly meetups throughout the city. 

jump-rope-2.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Growing up in West Philadelphia, Rinehardt attended Philadelphia Girls High School.

"I met some beautiful people I'm still in touch with today," Rinehardt said.

Like her best friend, McLean. Years later, they're teaching younger kids the nostalgic sport.

"Double Dutch has been an integral part of Philadelphia's cultural fabric, reflecting the city's creativity and resilience," according to the declaration signed by Philadelphia City Council recognizing every first Saturday as "Double Dutch Day," thanks to Philly Girls Jump.

The group says they hope to jump one day with Philly native Jill Scott, who also went to Philadelphia High School for Girls.

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in July 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.