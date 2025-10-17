Sixers preseason finale, Philly Bike Ride, The Life of a Showgirl brunch: Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

If you're in Philadelphia this weekend and happen to be looking for an axe-wielding ballerina, you're in the right place.

Whether you're catching the Flyers game, a Taylor Swift–inspired drag brunch, or settling in for the Philadelphia Film Festival, here's what's happening in the Philly area from Friday through Sunday.

Philadelphia Sixers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers wrap up their preseason Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

So far, Tyrese Maxey is the only star to see action in the preseason for the Sixers and has yet to win a game.

Joel Embiid hasn't played since February and has been recovering from an injury, along with Paul George. George, 35, underwent surgery on his left knee after suffering an injury during a workout earlier in the summer.

The Sixers' season opener is Oct. 22 in Boston.

Tickets to see the Sixers play start at a family-friendly $5.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild

The Philadelphia Flyers return to the ice looking to bounce back from a 5–2 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

The Flyers will face the Minnesota Wild at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, hoping to get back in the win column in front of a fan base DESPERATE for a win.

Tickets start at $56. Good luck.

Philadelphia Ballet: Evening of Horror

'Tis the season for ballet and horror.

Philadelphia Ballet is having an Evening of Horror from Oct. 16-19, at the Academy of Music on South Broad Street in Center City.

The company presents "a powerful double bill that spans the breadth of American storytelling through dance," Philadelphia Ballet said on the website.

There are a total of five performances: Thursday, Oct. 16, Friday, Oct. 17, Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 19.

Each performance is expected to run for 1 hour and 48 minutes, including intermission.

34th Philadelphia Film Festival

For the cinephiles in the city and surrounding areas, the Philadelphia Film Festival is back this weekend for its 34th year.

From Oct. 16-26, you can be part of the best in cinema with exclusive events, celebrations and more, the festival said on its website.

There is an A-Z list of the films, the film festival schedule, the film restaurant week, even a how to fest and much more.

There's even a PFS On Us, which is a free festival screening.

"Every October, the Philadelphia Film Festival transforms the city into a global stage for cinematic storytelling, welcoming tens of thousands of film lovers, emerging talents, and celebrated filmmakers for an electrifying 11-day experience," PFS said.

Philly Bike Ride

The Philly Bike Ride is back again for another year this weekend.

The ultimate "Cruise At Your Own Pace" 20-mile car-free ride for all ages will be on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The 4th annual bike ride will start at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to welcome over 7,000 riders.

"Whether you're a first-time rider, casual cruiser, or avid cyclist, this ride offers a fun, welcoming, and scenic way to explore the city's most iconic landmarks, including Independence Hall, City Hall, LOVE Park, Chinatown, Penn's Landing, and Boathouse Row, in a completely car-free environment," the organization said in a news release.

Riders can choose between the full 20-mile route or the shorter 7.6-mile route; both will end at the Philadelphia Art Museum and the famous Rocky Steps.

The organization said the ride is created for all participants of all ages, 3+, and all cycling levels. Ages 3-7 are free to ride and children 8-17 are half price. Adult registration ranges from $75-$185, they said in the news release.

Stevie Nicks at Boardwalk Hall

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will have you feeling like you're on the "Edge of Seventeen" this weekend.

The legendary singer-songwriter is set to perform at Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available, starting at $126.

David Archuleta at The Foundry

Former American Idol finalist, David Archuleta, comes to Philly as he brings his "Earthly Delights" tour to a close Friday night.

The American Idol finalist who won over fans in 2008 is set to perform his latest album at The Foundry in Fishtown, an intimate venue right next door to The Fillmore.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $45.

Khalid at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Khalid, a multi-platinum singer-songwriter with breakout hits "Location" and "Young Dumb & Broke," will be at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City this weekend.

He will be at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, after rescheduling the original date of June. 6.

Crowned the "pop prodigy" by the Rolling Stone, he just released his fourth studio album, "After the Sun Goes Down," on Oct. 10.

Tickets range from $65 to $229+. Ticketmaster said tickets with the original date are still valid.

The show is expected to start at 9 p.m. with the doors open at 8 p.m.

The Life of a Showgirl Drag Brunch at City Winery

Attention Swifties: celebrations of the "Life of a Showgirl" are still ongoing.

There is a Taylor Swift-themed drag brunch on Sunday, Oct. 19, at the City Winery in Center City.

City Winery Philadelphia, Riot Nerd & Henn House Presents have teamed up for The Life of a Showgirl Drag Brunch hosted by Jenny Henny live.

Tickets range from Stage Premier at $25, Premier at $20 and Rear Gallery at $15.

"It's glitz, glam, and glitter — Vegas showgirl energy with a Swiftie twist!" City Winery said on its website.