Road closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA detours to know for Philly Bike Ride 2025

Get ready to roll! The annual Philly Bike Ride returns on Saturday, offering cyclists, ages 3 years and older, a chance to cruise through the car-free streets of Philadelphia at their own pace.

The 20-mile social ride will start at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and North 20th Street and then curve around the city, taking riders past some of Philadelphia's most iconic landmarks before concluding in front of the Art Museum.

The City of Philadelphia announced an array of road closures, parking restrictions and public transportation detours ahead of the annual car-free ride. If you're planning to head out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather forecasted for this weekend, here's what you'll want to know before you hit the road on Saturday.

Road closures on Saturday for Philly Bike Ride

Beginning at 3:30 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m. at the latest, the following roads will be closed to traffic:

Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street

Kelly Drive between Spring Garden Street and 25th Street

Spring Garden Street off-ramp exit at Eakins Oval

A few hours later, beginning at 6:30 a.m. and lasting until no later than 12 p.m., the following roads will be closed to traffic:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and 15th Street

Arch Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 15th Street

North 15th Street between Arch Street and Penn Square

Market Street between Penn Square and 5th Street

Penn Square between Market Street and 15th Street

5th Street between Market Street and Race Street

Race Street between 5th Street and North Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Christopher Columbus Boulevard between Race Street and Christian Street

Christian Street between North Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street

22nd Street between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive between 25th Street and Falls Bridge

Falls Bridge between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive

MLK Drive between Falls Bridge and Black Road

Parking restrictions for Philly Bike Ride

From 12 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, the following streets will be posted as "No Parking" zones:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and 16th Street

Logan Square between 18th Street and 19th Street

Arch Street between 16th Street and 15th Street

North 15th Street between Arch Street and Market Street

Market Street between 6th Street and Penn Square

Penn Square between Market Street and 15th Street

Race Street between 5th Street and North Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Christian Street between North Christopher Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street

22nd Street between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Art Museum Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

SEPTA detours on Saturday for Philly Bike Ride

Beginning at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the following SEPTA bus routes along the bike course will be detoured from their normal routes:

2, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125

Riders can keep up-to-date with the latest SEPTA detours and route changes online.

There are also several more road closures in effect for the "No Kings" rally in Philadelphia on Saturday. The demonstration in Philadelphia will begin at City Hall at noon. Demonstrators will then march to Independence Mall, and the rally is set to end at 3 p.m.