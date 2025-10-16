Where are "No Kings" rallies happening in Philadelphia region? Here's what to know.

"No Kings" protesters are set to pack the streets in Philadelphia and other towns in the Delaware Valley Saturday as part of another round of coordinated protests against the Trump administration's policies.

Earlier this year, thousands of protesters gathered in Philadelphia for one of the largest "No Kings" rallies in the country. The rally began at LOVE Park and ended at the steps of the Art Museum.

Here's what you need to know about the "No Kings" rally in Philadelphia, what roads will be closed and more.

Road closures for "No Kings" rally in Philadelphia

The "No Kings 2.0" demonstration in Philadelphia will begin at City Hall at noon.

Demonstrators will then march to Independence Mall, and the rally is set to end at 3 p.m.

"Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and stronger. "NO KINGS" is more than just a slogan—it's the foundation our nation was built upon," a description for the event read. "Born in the streets, carried by millions in chants and on posters, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together."

The city of Philadelphia said the following streets will be closed starting around 11 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday for the assembly area:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 15th Street

North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street

The following streets will be closed starting at noon until approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the scheduled march:

Market Street from Juniper Street to 5th Street

The following streets will be closed starting around 1:15 p.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the rally:

500 Market Street

The city said that additional road closures may be implemented based on conditions and public safety considerations. The road closures will be lifted as streets are cleared of pedestrians and serviced.

The city also announced parking restrictions, public transportation and public safety for the march and rally.

"No Kings" rallies in Philadelphia region

Along with the "No Kings" rally that begins in Center City, Philadelphia will also have rallies in Roxborough and Northwest Philly. But there will also be events in the suburbs and New Jersey and Delaware.

Here's a list of locations in the suburbs having "No Kings" rallies.

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Delaware