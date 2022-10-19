2022 World Series: How to score tickets if Phillies win NLCS

Nola brothers to face each other in Game 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it possible for Philadelphia fans to slow down and enjoy the ride? As the Phillies square off with the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, many fans are already looking to the future.

The biggest question in mind? How will I get tickets to a World Series game?

The Phillies ticket release for NLCS home games was a little messy and some fans were upset with how the process went.

To get your hands on World Series tickets if the Phils advance you'll have to get selected through a lottery system.

"We encourage our fans to sign up on phillies.com as soon as possible for this World Series ticket opportunity," said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber.

Fans can register on the Phillies website for the opportunity to purchase tickets to one of the home games at Citizens Bank Park through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Anyone who won the opportunity to buy tickets will be notified by email by Saturday, October 29. To clarify, you are not guaranteed the chance to purchase Phillies World Tickets just by registering. You must be notified via email that you have the chance to purchase the tickets.

The potential World Series games at Citizens Bank Park are:

WS Game 3 – Monday, October 31

WS Game 4 – Tuesday, November 1

WS Game 5 – Wednesday, November 2 (if necessary)

Here is the full 2022 World Series schedule:

October 28, World Series Game 1: NL @ AL

October 29, World Series Game 2: NL @ AL

October 31, World Series Game 3: AL @ NL

November 1, World Series Game 4: AL @ NL

November 2, World Series Game 5 *if necessary*: AL @ NL

November 4: World Series Game 6 *if necessary*: NL @ AL

November 5: World Series Game 7 *if necessary*: NL @ AL

Click here to register on the Phillies website.