Musikfest, Phillies alumni weekend, Lord Huron, 2nd Street Festival: Things to do in Philly this weekend

The weekend is here, and Philadelphia is more than ready for it!

From Phillies alumni celebrations in South Philly to a Grammy Award-winning artist performing down in South Jersey, there's something on the docket for everyone this weekend.

Musikfest 2025 is also officially underway in Bethlehem, as is BlackStar Film Festival in the City of Brotherly Love.

That's just a teaser for an incredibly vibrant weekend in the Philadelphia region. Here's what else is going on.

Musikfest 2025

A sure sign of summer is back in the Lehigh Valley — it's Musikfest 2025!

This 10-day festival in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is nothing short of action-packed, featuring performances by A-list headlining acts like country musicians Riley Green and Darius Rucker, as well as iconic bands like Third Eye Blind and The Black Keys.

The festival hosts over 500 free performances for the public across 15 stages, plus 11 ticketed headliner shows. Beyond the music, this summer scene is a celebration of the arts, food and creativity.

The festival kicked off on Thursday night with a plethora of performances, including a set by Megan Moroney.

Friday will be headlined by Riley Green, Saturday by The Avett Brothers, and Sunday by Darius Rucker. A full schedule for the festival is available online.

Phillies Wall of Fame and alumni weekend

A big weekend is here for the Phillies: a celebration of a core member of their golden era, the GM who helped build the team's 2008 World Series team, honoring Hall of Fame slugger Dick Allen, a premier pitching matchup and Sunday Night Baseball.

The Phillies will kick off alumni weekend Friday night by inducting Jimmy Rollins and Ed Wade into the team's Wall of Fame. The Phils expect 54 alumni to be in town this weekend for their series against the Detroit Tigers. Friday could also be the first game fans get to see new closer Jhoan Duran and outfielder Harrison Bader in a Phillies uniform.

Before Saturday's game, the Phillies will have an on-field presentation celebrating Allen's induction into the Hall of Fame. Saturday also features one of the most intriguing pitching matchups in baseball: Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.56) vs. Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.09).

The Phils close out the three-game series with a Sunday Night Baseball appearance.

Tickets are available on the Phillies' website and third-party sites like StubHub and SeatGeek.

BlackStar Film Festival

If you speak fluent subtitles or smell popcorn in your dreams, this one's for you.

The 14th annual BlackStar Film Festival, with a "one of a kind celebration of Black, Brown and Indigenous filmmaking," is back for another year this weekend.

The festival will take place in person and virtually through Sunday at various theaters, including the Kimmel Center, the Wilma Theater and the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

Tickets for an in-person bundle are $80. The virtual bundle is $30. There is also an all-access pass for $350 and a virtual pass for $150.

Beetlejuice at The Academy of Music

It's showtime at the Academy of Music this weekend. Beat the heat at the nation's oldest opera house this weekend to see "Beetlejuice."

This Broadway hit brings Tim Burton's cult classic to life and will have you laughing your way into the afterlife.

The show's final performances run Friday through Sunday with showtimes running from 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $36.

This is your last chance to catch the ghost with the most — for now.

Peach Festival at Peddler's Village

Peaches might make your throat a little itchy, but let's be honest, we're all ignoring that for a great time this weekend (and another slice of peach cobbler).

Get ready for a weekend full of sweet summer fun during the Peach Festival at Peddler's Village in New Hope.

Packed with peachy treats, live music and beautiful strolls from Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shops will stay open until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Admission and parking are free. Some activities are pay-as-you-go, including Throwhouse Axe Throwing, a mobile escape room, face painting, and more.

Bring your friends, your family, or just your peach-loving self and make it a weekend to remember.

Lord Huron at The Mann

Indie rock band Lord Huron is bringing the summer night feels to The Mann in West Philly this Friday.

Soul singer Lee Fields will join Lord Huron as the group brings their latest album, "The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1," to the City of Brotherly Love.

Doors to the show open at 6 p.m., showtime is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets to see the new album on tour start at $62.

Ashanti at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City

Ashanti, a woman wearing many hats, including being a new mom, will be in our area this weekend.

The Grammy award-winning songstress will be at the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Friday.

The Glen Cove, Long Island, New Yorker made Billboard history by having her first three chart entries land in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, according to the Ocean Casino Resort website.

Tickets range from $56 to $133. Prices can change. The show starts at 9 p.m. and the doors open at 8 p.m.

Another New Yorker, DJ Skribble, is also on the lineup.

Big Time Rush at The Mann

Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh — Nickelodeon fans are sure to know where we're going with this one. Those opening words are the theme song to this weekend because boy band Big Time Rush is coming to town! BTR will take the stage at The Mann on Saturday night and be joined by none other than Stephen Kramer Glickman, AKA Gustavo Rocque, and Katelyn Tarver, who played Jo Taylor, Kendall Schmidt's girlfriend.

The band's last album dropped in 2023, but they've recently released a new single, "I Want You Here All The Time."

Big Time Rush is set to play every song from every episode of their former Nickelodeon television show, "Big Time Rush." Fans can get in the spirit by listening to the 2025 IRL Tour Setlist.

Doors to the concert open at 5:30 p.m., showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets to see this epic reunion start at $42.45.

Goo Goo Dolls at The Mann

The Goo Goo Dolls will be in West Philadelphia this weekend with the Dashboard Confessional for the Summer Anthem Tour 2025.

The rock band will be performing at the TD Pavilion at The Mann on Sunday, rain or shine.

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, New York, in 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades, according to The Mann website.

Tickets range from $49 to $244.

The show is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Ginuwine at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Ginuwine, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, will be in the Fishtown area this weekend.

No need to get "So Anxious."

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Maryland, Ginuwine will be at the Event Center at the Rivers Casino on Saturday.

Prices for tickets range from $55.57 to $87.97.

"Ginuwine delivers the kind of unforgettable, feel-good experience our guests love," said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. "We're excited to bring a true R&B legend to The Event Center for what promises to be a high-energy summer night on the waterfront."

Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market

The Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market is going big for its 10th anniversary with a super-sized spectacular at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday. The event, in Hall B, will feature a full day of vinyl DJs, live music, vendors, a hearse car show and special guests.

Hundreds of vendors will also be on hand selling items like original art, vintage toys, vinyl records, handmade jewelry, books, movies and quirk houseware, just to name a few.

The Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free.

2nd St Festival

2nd Street in Northern Liberties is coming alive with music, food, libations and more this Sunday for the annual 2nd St Festival.

The festival, spanning several blocks in NoLibs, has grown into one of the largest annual street festivals in Philadelphia. It runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Oval Philadelphia

Summer fun continues at The Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

On Saturday, enjoy a screening of Wicked from 8:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

Then on Sunday, test your brain power with a round of Quizzo. Johnny Goodtimes will host the trivia event beginning at 5 p.m.

Both are free to attend!